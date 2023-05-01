No more unwanted calls and messages! TRAI's new AI spam filters bring relief to Indian telecom users2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Under the new rules, all telecom companies in India will be required to utilize AI spam filters in their call and SMS services. This significant move by TRAI is aimed at safeguarding consumers from fraudulent and harassing activities.
From May 1, 2023, consumers in India who are tired of receiving unwanted calls and messages from unknown numbers can expect some relief. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is implementing new regulations aimed at combating these unwanted communications.
