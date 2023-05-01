Media reports suggest that TRAI's recently released regulations mandate Indian telecom companies, including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL, to employ artificial intelligence (AI) spam filters in their call and SMS services. The filters will be designed to identify and block fake and promotional calls and messages from various sources, which are commonly used by scammers to defraud customers of their money. The objective is to tackle the rising number of spam messages and calls that cause annoyance and inconvenience to customers.

