No. Nothing is not working on a ‘Lite’ phone; CEO calls it ‘fake news’

Nothing unveiled its first phone in July this year. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which the company claims is custom-made of Nothing to include wireless and reverse charging. Highlights of the phone are its unique design and the Glyph Interface. Nothing claims that the interface is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Users can simply pair individual contacts to a ringtone, each with a unique Glyph pattern, to never miss out on what’s truly important.

