No. Nothing is not working on a 'Lite' phone; CEO calls it 'fake news'
- Nothing CEO Carl Pei has rebunked news of the company working on affordable variant of Nothing Phone 1. He called the report as 'fake news'.
Nothing’s Founder and CEO Carl Pei has rebuffed the report which said that the company may be working on another phone. The CEO took to microblogging site Twitter to clear the air around a ‘Lite’ Nothing phone, calling it a ‘Fake news’.
A report by Android Police cited The Mobile Indian saying that the company may be working on a more affordable alternative to the Nothing Phone 1. It said that the phone could debut in the country during the upcoming festive season by October 2022. It further added that instead of being a successor to the Nothing Phone 1, the upcoming phone could be the Nothing Phone 1 ‘Lite’ variant.
Nothing unveiled its first phone in July this year. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which the company claims is custom-made of Nothing to include wireless and reverse charging. Highlights of the phone are its unique design and the Glyph Interface. Nothing claims that the interface is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Users can simply pair individual contacts to a ringtone, each with a unique Glyph pattern, to never miss out on what’s truly important.
The report by The Mobile Indian said that the ‘Lite’ (debunked by Carl Pei) variant of Nothing Phone 1 will come with almost similar features as the original phone, except it may drop the transparent rear design and wireless charging.
Nothing Phone 1 is currently priced at ₹32,999 for the base model. The report claimed that the ‘Lite’ phone could be priced at ₹24,999 which will be around 24% cheaper than the original phone. Launching an affordable variant has worked for many smartphone brands. But dropping the key feature and making it a regular, cheaper Android phone does not make sense. Rightly so, Carl Pei has rebutted the report.
Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 1 is again on sale in India. The smartphone is up for purchase on e-commerce site Flipkart. If you are planning to buy one, hurry and visit the e-tailer’s site.
