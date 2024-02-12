In a recent blog post, Microsoft has announced the highly anticipated annual update for Windows 11, named Windows 11 24H2. Contrary to speculations about a potential Windows 12 release, Microsoft has opted to enhance its existing operating system, bringing forth a plethora of new features and improvements.

The Windows 11 24H2 update, currently available for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, showcases the tech mogul’s intent to advance AI capabilities. Key features include support for hearing aids, microphone testing, the introduction of Copilot, enhancements to the Taskbar and System Tray, as well as improvements in Bluetooth, graphics, and more. The update is also designed to integrate with the latest chipsets from leading manufacturers such as AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, further aligning with Microsoft's vision for cutting-edge AI technology.

In a statement, Microsoft emphasized, "Starting with Build 26-xx today, Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels will see the versioning updated under Settings > System > About (and winver) to version 24H2. This denotes that Windows 11, version 24H2 will be this year's annual feature update. As mentioned here, Windows 11 will have an annual feature update cadence that releases in the second half of the calendar year."

The Windows 11 24H2 update is expected to roll out in the second half of 2024, with a tentative release in September or October. While this announcement may disappoint users eagerly anticipating Windows 12, Microsoft remains interested in delivering significant improvements to Windows 11, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Speculation arises about a potential delay in the release of Windows 12, but Microsoft has yet to provide concrete details. It is anticipated that the tech giant may unveil a major Windows update in 2025, keeping users on the edge of their seats for groundbreaking AI features, especially in light of recent advancements from prominent chipset-makers in the market.

