No Windows 12 yet: Microsoft elevates Windows 11 with 24H2 update with AI integration
Windows 11 24H2 update introduces support for hearing aids, microphone testing, Copilot, Taskbar and System Tray enhancements, and improvements in Bluetooth and graphics.
In a recent blog post, Microsoft has announced the highly anticipated annual update for Windows 11, named Windows 11 24H2. Contrary to speculations about a potential Windows 12 release, Microsoft has opted to enhance its existing operating system, bringing forth a plethora of new features and improvements.