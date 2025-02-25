Noise Master Buds: How to get ₹2,000 discount while pre-ordering

Buying the Noise Master Buds? Here's how to get them for the best possible price.

If you are in the market for a new pair of earbuds but don't want to splurge on an expensive pair, the newly revealed Noise Master Buds, tuned by Bose, could be a good option. However, do note that the earbuds are currently available for pre-booking and are not yet on sale. Here, we'll tell you how to get the best deal possible by combining offers—bringing the effective price down to less than ₹6,000.

Noise Master Buds Under ₹ 6,000: How This Deal Works This price is only applicable on the Noise website (gonoise.com) and is available when pre-ordering the device with a pre-order pass costing ₹999. To get the best deal, purchase the pre-order pass for ₹999—this makes you eligible for an instant ₹2,000 discount coupon, bringing the price down to ₹5,999. Additionally, you receive a redeemable coupon worth ₹1,000, which can be used to purchase Noise products with a minimum order value of ₹2,000.

You also have the option to extend the warranty by an extra year for ₹999—bringing the total coverage to two years.

Note: The pre-order pass is valid for 14 days from the launch date and is non-refundable and non-returnable.

Noise Master Buds Features The standout feature of the Noise Master Buds is the Bose tuning, which adds a premium touch. The earbuds also support Spatial Audio and feature adaptive ANC (up to 49dB) while offering a lightweight design. For audio drivers, they include 12.4mm PEEK + Titanium drivers.