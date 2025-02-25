Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Noise Master Buds: How to get 2,000 discount while pre-ordering

Noise Master Buds: How to get ₹2,000 discount while pre-ordering

Shaurya Sharma

Buying the Noise Master Buds? Here's how to get them for the best possible price.

Noise Master Buds go on sale starting February 26.

If you are in the market for a new pair of earbuds but don’t want to splurge on an expensive pair, the newly revealed Noise Master Buds, tuned by Bose, could be a good option. However, do note that the earbuds are currently available for pre-booking and are not yet on sale. Here, we’ll tell you how to get the best deal possible by combining offers—bringing the effective price down to less than 6,000.

Also Read: iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

Noise Master Buds Under 6,000: How This Deal Works

This price is only applicable on the Noise website (gonoise.com) and is available when pre-ordering the device with a pre-order pass costing 999. To get the best deal, purchase the pre-order pass for 999—this makes you eligible for an instant 2,000 discount coupon, bringing the price down to 5,999. Additionally, you receive a redeemable coupon worth 1,000, which can be used to purchase Noise products with a minimum order value of 2,000.

You also have the option to extend the warranty by an extra year for 999—bringing the total coverage to two years.

Note: The pre-order pass is valid for 14 days from the launch date and is non-refundable and non-returnable.

Noise Master Buds Features

The standout feature of the Noise Master Buds is the Bose tuning, which adds a premium touch. The earbuds also support Spatial Audio and feature adaptive ANC (up to 49dB) while offering a lightweight design. For audio drivers, they include 12.4mm PEEK + Titanium drivers.

Additionally, the earbuds support LHDC 5.0 and offer a claimed battery life of six hours of playtime, with up to 44 hours of total playtime when using the charging

Also Read: Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.