Noise to double local mfg, headcount

Noise is one of the fastest-growing wearable brands in India, according to a report by IDC. Noise’s wearable shipments grew 150% in the March quarter from a year earlier. The company also brought down the average selling price (ASP) of its watches by 31% and earwear by 37% as compared to the same quarter last year, the IDC report showed. In the March quarter, Noise came in second with a 10.9% market share in wearable shipments after BoAT, which accounted for 22.9%.