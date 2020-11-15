Nokia 2.4 expected to launch in India: Details here

The Nokia 2.4 that was unveiled in the global market in the month of September may make its way to the Indian shore as well. HMD Global is expected to launch the budget device in India soon.

A report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, claims that the Nokia 2.4 will be launched in India by the end of this month. There is no confirmation regarding the price of the device as yet. However, the company launched the device in the European market at a price of EUR 119 (Roughly ₹10,500). The Indian pricing could be slightly lower to compete in the crowded segment.

The Nokia 2.4 gets a 6.5-inch screen with an HD+ resolution. The display gets an aspect ratio of 20:9 and comes with a small notch to house the front-facing snapper.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and Nokia had launched the device with two RAM options. The company is expected to launch the device with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, the phone is offered with either 32GB or 64GB of storage. However, Nokia will provide a MicroSD card slot that can add memory up to 512GB.

The phone comes with a dual camera setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor is a 13MP lens which gets f/2.2 aperture. The second lens is a 2MP depth sensor. For the selfie camera, Nokia has used a 5MP lens. One of the biggest USPs of the device is the 4,500mAh battery which should be able to yield a substantial amount of back up owing to the relatively low resolution display.

