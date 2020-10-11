Nokia 215, Nokia 225 feature phones launched with 4G VoLTE support

Nokia launched two new feature phones in China. The new feature phones come with support for both 4G and even VoLTE HD calls. The two smartphones come with a similar form factor and design language. However the Nokia 225 4G has a few relatively premium features in comparison to the Nokia 215 4G. In India, the company is selling a single model in the 200-series, Nokia 216 Dual SIM which is priced at ₹2,749, according to the company’s official website.

The Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G get 4G support and are built using polycarbonate. According to a report by GSMArena, the company revealed details about the new phones via its Weibo account.

The Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G get 4G support and are built using polycarbonate. According to a report by GSMArena, the company revealed details about the new phones via its Weibo account.

One of the biggest differences between the two newly launched Nokia phones is that the Nokia 225 4G gets a VGA camera on the rear panel. However, the Nokia 215 4G lacks any sensor on the front or back. Apart from that, the company hasn’t revealed detailed specifications about the new phones but it does mention that the more expensive Nokia 225 4G gets a chipset that enhances its power efficiency.

Both feature phones get features such as LED flash, a MicroSD card slot and even support for FM radio.

The Nokia 215 4G will be available in Black and Green colour whereas the Nokia 225 4G will be sold in three colour which includes Black, Blue and Gold. The Nokia 215 4G is priced at CNY 289 (roughly ₹3,100) whereas the Nokia 225 4G is priced at CNY 349 which roughly translates to ₹3,800. The cheaper feature phone will start shipping in China from 14 October and the Nokia 225 4G pre-orders will begin from 17 October.

