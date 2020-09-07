Nokia 4G feature phone specs leaked: Details here

Nokia feature phones need no introduction. HMD Global is planning to add to the list of feature phones and one of these feature phones was spotted on a regulatory body’s website. The company is expected to launch three new feature phones and one of them has been leaked.

The 4G feature phone by Nokia was leaked via TENAA, a Chinese regulatory authority. The listing not only gives us a glimpse of the feature phone but also reveals the specs and features. Going by the leaked specs, the Nokia 4G feature phone is expected to be cheaper than other 4G feature phones.

The feature phone leaked on TENAA came with the model number TA-1278. According to the listing, the phone will come with a 2.4-inch TFT display. The display will come with a 240x320 resolution. For processing power, the phone’s chipset comes with a frequency of up to 1GHz. 64MB of RAM assists the chipset. The phone also gets internal storage of 128MB. However, it can be expanded to 32GB by using a microSD card slot. The Nokia 4G feature phone gets Bluetooth and FM Radio as well.

The TENAA image reveals that there’s no camera on the back of the phone indicating that it will be priced affordably in comparison to other feature phones. For operating system, the device will feature KaiOS.

Apart from the camera-less Nokia 4G feature phone, the company is expected to launch two more devices. A report by Nokiamob.net claims that the other two phones will be called Nokia 225 and Nokia Leo Basic. The feature phones support popular applications like YouTube and Facebook. The Leo Basic feature phone is expected to come with support for WhatsApp as well.

