Nokia 4G feature phone specs leaked: Details here

The feature phone leaked on TENAA came with the model number TA-1278. According to the listing, the phone will come with a 2.4-inch TFT display. The display will come with a 240x320 resolution. For processing power, the phone’s chipset comes with a frequency of up to 1GHz. 64MB of RAM assists the chipset. The phone also gets internal storage of 128MB. However, it can be expanded to 32GB by using a microSD card slot. The Nokia 4G feature phone gets Bluetooth and FM Radio as well.