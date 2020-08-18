Nokia 5.3 to launch in India soon: Specifications, expected price

HMD Global has not kept the Nokia 5.3 under wraps. In fact, the company went ahead and listed the device on their website. Now the company has started teasing the launch of the device on social media, indicating that the device will be launched soon.

A recent tweet by Nokia India shared a teaser of the Nokia 5.3. The teaser claims that the phone will be launching soon. The tweet stated, “Never miss out on capturing your favourite moments with the Nokia 5.3."

Since the phone is already available in other markets. We have a good idea of the specifications that the device will get. However, the price is still a mystery. The device is priced at 189 euros globally which roughly translates to ₹16,800. HMD Global is expected to price the device on similar lines in India.

Specifications

The phone comes with a 6.55-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display comes with a water drop notch which houses the front facing camera. The phone gets a HD+ resolution.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor is a 13MP unit. The main lens is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor, 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The water-drop notch houses a front facing lens with 8 MP resolution. As seen in the images shared by the website, all four lenses on the rear panel are placed in a circular highlighted area with the fingerprint sensor placed under it.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and globally, the phone is available with three RAM variants starting from 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM and all the way to 6GB RAM.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated