The Nokia 5.3 has already been unveiled in the global market and the company might soon launch the smartphone in India.

The new Nokia 5.3 has already been listed on the company’s website in India. This indicates that the launch is imminent. While details of the new phone are already available as it has already been launched globally, the price is yet to be determined. We can still build an estimate around the current price of the device in other markets. The phone was launched at a price of 189 euros ( ₹16,800).

Specifications

The phone comes with a 6.55-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display comes with a water drop notch which houses the front facing camera. The phone gets a HD+ resolution.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor is a 13MP unit. The main lens is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor, 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The water-drop notch houses a front facing lens with 8 MP resolution. As seen in the images shared by the website, all four lenses on the rear panel are placed in a circular highlighted area with the fingerprint sensor placed under it.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and globally, the phone is available with three RAM variants starting from 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM and all the way to 6GB RAM.

The launch date is still not available but stay tuned to LiveMint for further updates.

