Nokia 8210 4G phone is now available in India. The phone is priced at ₹3,999 and can be purchased via Amazon and Nokia online store along with offline retail stores across the country. Major highlight of the device is that it is a classic feature phone that comes with 4G connectivity. Nokia claims that the handset has a standby time of up to 27 days on a single battery charge.

Nokia 8210 4G specs

Nokia 8210 4G comes in two colour options- Blue and Red. It features the classic Nokia 8210 body with redesigned and redefined looks. The feature phone is equipped with a 2.8-inch display with zoom UI and an easy-to-use interface. When compared to other feature phones, the screen of Nokia 8210 4G is slightly larger.

Nokia is giving a one-year replacement warranty to the buyers of the new Nokia phone. The handset comes powered by Unisoc T107 chipset. It packs 48MB RAM paired with 128MB internal storage. The phone features a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the storage up to 32GB.

For optics, the new Nokia feature phone has a 0.3MP camera at the back. The device offers 4G connectivity. Nokia claims that the device can offer 6 hours of talktime with 4G and has a standby time of up to 27 days.

Connectivity features on the Nokia 8210 4G phone are Bluetooth version 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with dual-nano SIM options and has features like MP3 Player and FM radio with both wired and wireless modes. The device is equipped with in-built games like Snake, Arrow Master and more.