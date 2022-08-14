Nokia 8210 4G launched in India: Details of ‘cheapest’ 4G feature phone1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 11:09 AM IST
- Nokia 8210 4G is priced at ₹3,999. It is claimed to have a standby time of up to 27 days
Nokia 8210 4G phone is now available in India. The phone is priced at ₹3,999 and can be purchased via Amazon and Nokia online store along with offline retail stores across the country. Major highlight of the device is that it is a classic feature phone that comes with 4G connectivity. Nokia claims that the handset has a standby time of up to 27 days on a single battery charge.