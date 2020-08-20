HMD Global’s Nokia has launched a new product in the market that will rival the likes of the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV stick and Xiaomi’s latest Mi TV Stick. The company has pounced into a new segment that aims at making non-smart TVs smart.

Nokia claims that the new device is only available in India. The product will be made exclusively available with Flipkart and will go on sale from 28 August. Nokia Media Streamer is priced at ₹3,499.

In terms of design, the Nokia Media Streamer is more similar to Apple TVs format. The streaming device supports FullHD resolution at 60fps. The device gets a 1.2 GHz quad core processor which is assisted by a Mali 450 GPU. The streaming device gets 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage in order to store applications.

The Nokia Media Streamer will run on Android 9.0 operating system and it terms of connectivity it gets dual band WiFi support (2.4GHz/5GHz) and in-built bluetooth. The device uses HDMI2.0 and also offers HDR support. For audio, the Media Streamer will get Dolby Audio. It also supports Miracast, DLNA, Airplay, WiFi display, Google home as casting options.

The pre-loaded apps includes, Netflix, Zee5, Youtube, Google Music, Google Play store and Google Play movies.

The streaming device will support Google Assistant for voice commands and users will also be able to download an application on their smartphones to treat it like a remote.

Going by the price range, the device will be going against both Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. In the month of June, we also reported that Google is also working on device to rival Amazon. This device will have additional features when compared to Chrome

