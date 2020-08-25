Nokia today unveiled four new phones. Out of these four, two are smartphones and two feature phones. The Nokia 5.3 has been priced in the mid-range segment, the Nokia C3 is a budget device and Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones.

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 will be made available in India from 1 September. The device has been priced at ₹13,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM And 64GB of internal storage and ₹15,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and runs on Android 10 out of the box. It features a 6.55-inch display which comes with a HD+ resolution. In terms of optics, the device features a quad-camera setup with the primary unit housing a 13MP lens, 2MP depth sensor, 5MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing unit houses a 8MP module. The device uses a 4000mAh battery to power the device. For more details regarding Nokia 5.3 click here.

Nokia C3

The budget Nokia C3 is priced at ₹7,499 for the 2GB RAM variant and ₹8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Both variants get 32GB storage. The Nokia C3 will go on sale from 17 September.

The device gets a 5.99-inch HD+ display and an octa-core processor. The phone gets a 3,040 mAh battery. In terms of optics its gets a 8MP rear camera sensor and the 5MP front facing sensor. Nokia has provided the a dedicated Google Assistant button on the Nokia C3 as well.

Nokia 150 and Nokia 125

The Nokia 150 is priced at ₹2,299 and the Nokia 150 is priced at ₹1,999. The devices are already available to buyers. The Nokia 150 gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a MediaTek chip. Both devices gets dual SIM support and wireless FM radio. The Nokia 150 gets a VGA camera assisted by a flash. However, the Nokia 125 does not get a camera but still gets a flash. The Nokia 125 also gets a 2.4-inch screen

