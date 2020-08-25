Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 150, Nokia 125 launched in India: Details here

The Nokia 150 is priced at ₹2,299 and the Nokia 150 is priced at ₹1,999. The devices are already available to buyers. The Nokia 150 gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a MediaTek chip. Both devices gets dual SIM support and wireless FM radio. The Nokia 150 gets a VGA camera assisted by a flash. However, the Nokia 125 does not get a camera but still gets a flash. The Nokia 125 also gets a 2.4-inch screen