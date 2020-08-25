Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 150, Nokia 125 launched in India: Details here

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 150, Nokia 125 launched in India: Details here2 min read . 03:57 PM IST
The Nokia 5.3 has been priced in the mid-range segment, the Nokia C3 is a budget device and Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Nokia 5.3 has been priced in the mid-range segment, the Nokia C3 is a budget device and Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones.
Nokia today unveiled four new phones. Out of these four, two are smartphones and two feature phones. The Nokia 5.3 has been priced in the mid-range segment, the Nokia C3 is a budget device and Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones.
Nokia today unveiled four new phones. Out of these four, two are smartphones and two feature phones. The Nokia 5.3 has been priced in the mid-range segment, the Nokia C3 is a budget device and Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones.
Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3
The Nokia 5.3 will be made available in India from 1 September. The device has been priced at ₹13,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM And 64GB of internal storage and ₹15,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.
The device is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and runs on Android 10 out of the box. It features a 6.55-inch display which comes with a HD+ resolution. In terms of optics, the device features a quad-camera setup with the primary unit housing a 13MP lens, 2MP depth sensor, 5MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing unit houses a 8MP module. The device uses a 4000mAh battery to power the device. For more details regarding Nokia 5.3 click here.
Nokia C3
The budget Nokia C3 is priced at ₹7,499 for the 2GB RAM variant and ₹8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Both variants get 32GB storage. The Nokia C3 will go on sale from 17 September.
The device gets a 5.99-inch HD+ display and an octa-core processor. The phone gets a 3,040 mAh battery. In terms of optics its gets a 8MP rear camera sensor and the 5MP front facing sensor. Nokia has provided the a dedicated Google Assistant button on the Nokia C3 as well.
Nokia 150 and Nokia 125
The Nokia 150 is priced at ₹2,299 and the Nokia 150 is priced at ₹1,999. The devices are already available to buyers. The Nokia 150 gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a MediaTek chip. Both devices gets dual SIM support and wireless FM radio. The Nokia 150 gets a VGA camera assisted by a flash. However, the Nokia 125 does not get a camera but still gets a flash. The Nokia 125 also gets a 2.4-inch screen
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated