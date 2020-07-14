Nokia rolls out software upgrade to 5G

Nokia rolls out software upgrade to 5G1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
The software enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without visiting the site or replacing equipment
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The software enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without visiting the site or replacing equipment
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia launched on Tuesday software which enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without visiting the site or replacing equipment.
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia launched on Tuesday software which enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without visiting the site or replacing equipment.
"This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs," Nokia said in a statement.
"This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs," Nokia said in a statement.
Nokia said the software upgrade was immediately available for about one million radios, and the reach would grow to 3.1 million by the end of the year and to over 5 million in 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated