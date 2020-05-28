Nokia to launch a new 43-inch smart TV in India: Pricing and other details here

A report by Gadgets 360 claims that HMD Global’s new 43-inch smart TV will be launching on 4 June.The new TV will be sold via Flipkart. Nokia also launched a 55-inch Smart TV last year in the month of December. This new 43-inch TV will be an addition to the same line-up. The company has initially started posting teasers about the TV back in March. However, the lockdown might have forced it to delay the launch by a couple of months.