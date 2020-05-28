Nokia to launch a new 43-inch smart TV in India: Pricing and other details here

Nokia to launch a new 43-inch smart TV in India: Pricing and other details here1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
- The exact price of the new TV will be revealed during the launch event
- The new Nokia TV is expected to get JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support
Nokia is reportedly ready to launch a new Smart TV in India. HMD Global has claimed that they will be launching a new 43-inch TV. Details about the price and other launch details have also been revealed.
A report by Gadgets 360 claims that HMD Global’s new 43-inch smart TV will be launching on 4 June.The new TV will be sold via Flipkart. Nokia also launched a 55-inch Smart TV last year in the month of December. This new 43-inch TV will be an addition to the same line-up. The company has initially started posting teasers about the TV back in March. However, the lockdown might have forced it to delay the launch by a couple of months.
Price
The report suggests that the new TV will be priced in the range of ₹31,000 to ₹34,000. The exact price of the new TV will be revealed during the launch event. The sale will be Flipkart-exclusive.
In terms of features and specifications, the new Nokia TV is expected to get JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. Since the TV will sit in the same line-up as the 55-inch model, the design language is expected to be similar if not identical. The TV is expected to get the same minimalist stand and slim bezels.
Similar to the 55-inch counterpart, the 43-inch Nokia TV is expected to run on Android 9.0 operating system and have a similar interface as well. The bigger TV supports all major video streaming applications like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube among other providers. The new TV is also expected to get a built-in Chromecast. For connectivity, the Nokia TV is expected to get Bluetooth 5.0.
