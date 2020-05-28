Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Technology > News > Nokia to launch a new 43-inch smart TV in India: Pricing and other details here
Similar to the 55-inch counterpart, the 43-inch Nokia TV is expected to run on Android 9.0 operating system

Nokia to launch a new 43-inch smart TV in India: Pricing and other details here

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The exact price of the new TV will be revealed during the launch event
  • The new Nokia TV is expected to get JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support

Nokia is reportedly ready to launch a new Smart TV in India. HMD Global has claimed that they will be launching a new 43-inch TV. Details about the price and other launch details have also been revealed.

Nokia is reportedly ready to launch a new Smart TV in India. HMD Global has claimed that they will be launching a new 43-inch TV. Details about the price and other launch details have also been revealed.

A report by Gadgets 360 claims that HMD Global’s new 43-inch smart TV will be launching on 4 June.The new TV will be sold via Flipkart. Nokia also launched a 55-inch Smart TV last year in the month of December. This new 43-inch TV will be an addition to the same line-up. The company has initially started posting teasers about the TV back in March. However, the lockdown might have forced it to delay the launch by a couple of months.

A report by Gadgets 360 claims that HMD Global’s new 43-inch smart TV will be launching on 4 June.The new TV will be sold via Flipkart. Nokia also launched a 55-inch Smart TV last year in the month of December. This new 43-inch TV will be an addition to the same line-up. The company has initially started posting teasers about the TV back in March. However, the lockdown might have forced it to delay the launch by a couple of months.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Price

The report suggests that the new TV will be priced in the range of 31,000 to 34,000. The exact price of the new TV will be revealed during the launch event. The sale will be Flipkart-exclusive.

In terms of features and specifications, the new Nokia TV is expected to get JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. Since the TV will sit in the same line-up as the 55-inch model, the design language is expected to be similar if not identical. The TV is expected to get the same minimalist stand and slim bezels.

Similar to the 55-inch counterpart, the 43-inch Nokia TV is expected to run on Android 9.0 operating system and have a similar interface as well. The bigger TV supports all major video streaming applications like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube among other providers. The new TV is also expected to get a built-in Chromecast. For connectivity, the Nokia TV is expected to get Bluetooth 5.0.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated