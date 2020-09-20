Nokia to launch new smartphones on 22 September: Here’s what to expect

HMD Global is conducting a Nokia launch event on 22 September but the company is very tight-lipped about any of the smartphones that will be unveiled at the event. However, a few teasers and other leaks give us an idea about what to expect from the event.

Nokia shared a few teasers on its Twitter handle which shows a smartphone that has a triple-lens setup on the rear panel. The camera module comes in a circular format with a flash. A Nokia phone with a similar back panel was leaked by the popular tipster, Evan Blass. The launch time coincides with the leaks. This new Nokia phone is believed to be the Nokia 3.4.

The phone has also been listed on FCC’s website which gives us an idea about the specifications of the phone. The device is expected to come in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and the other with the same 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone might come with a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. The battery is a 4000mAh unit.

In terms of the optics, the triple camera setup comes with a primary 13MP lens, one 5MP lens and the third is a 2MP sensor. The front-facing selfie camera is expected to house an 8MP lens.

HMD Global might have more than one smartphones launching at the event. According to a report by Nokiamob.net, the company might also launch Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3.

