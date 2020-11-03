Nokia to launch PureView flagship with Snapdragon 875 chipset next year: Report

Nokia has been off the grid when it comes to smartphone flagships. HMD Global may soon compensate for the lack of a flagship under the Nokia branding. A new report suggests that the company is working on the launch of not just Nokia 9.3 Pureview but an even more premium flagship Nokia 10 Pureview.

A report by NPU, has revealed that the company is in the early stages of the development of the smartphone. The Nokia 10 Pureview is expected to feature next year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The device is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 875 chipset. Another big addition will be the inclusion of Sapphire glass on the screen of the device which is expected to give superior drop protection.

The report suggests that going by the current stage of development, the phone will be launched in H2 2021. Not many details regarding the phone have surfaced yet. However, the report claims that the phone will come with stainless steel frame, similar to the recently launched iPhone 12 Pro smartphones.

In terms of optics, like most prior PureView devices, the new Nokia smartphone is expected to launch a multiple lens setup with Zeiss optics.

Since the details are still pretty scarce and the company is still working on the device, the reader is advised to take the information with a grain of salt. However, as we get closer to the official launch, expect more details to seep through.

