Nokia unveils new 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV: Price, sale and other details

Nokia has been teasing a new product in the TV segment for quite some time now. We finally know when the sale will happen and even the price tag on the company’s latest Smart TV. Nokia has launched a 43-inch 4K smart TV that runs on Android 9. The company was teasing the launch on Flipkart and the sale will also happen on Flipkart.

Price and Availability

The company has revealed that the 43-inch display panel will be priced at ₹31,999. This price will be competitive with other popular online brands like Viu, Xiaomi, Sanyo and TCL. The Nokia 4K Smart TV will go on sale on 8 June at 12pm. The product has already been listed on Flipkart’s website providing all the details of the new TV.

Specifications and Features

As mentioned earlier, the Nokia TV will get a display panel with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160). The TV runs on Android 9 and to process the UI it gets a quad core processor. The processor CA53 Quad Core clocked at 1 GHz. The TV gets Mali450 Quad Core as the graphic processor

The TV will get 2.25 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage to save apps.

The display gets bright up to 300 nits with a contrast ratio of 1100:1 (static). The TV supports 178 degree viewing angle. The panel comes with a standard aspect ratio of 16:9 and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

In terms of audio, the TV gets 2 speakers and Nokia claims it gets sound by JBL. The speakers support dolby audio as well as DTS Trusurround. The speaker output will be 24W.

The TV will support all popular video streaming applications including Netflix, YouTube, Disney Hotstar+ and other options. Since the TV runs on Android 9, it will get support for Google Play Store.

