Nokia unveils Pure UI for B2B, excludes HMD smartphones

Nokia unveils Pure UI for B2B, excludes HMD smartphones1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:42 AM IST
- According to the brand, the design language of Nokia Pure UI is intended to be consistent, adaptable, and forward-thinking, with a sleek and minimalist look. The complete look is defined by various elements, starting from layouts and guidelines.
Nokia has introduced a new user interface called Pure UI for its upcoming B2B and enterprise products, but it will not be available on Nokia smartphones produced by HMD Global. According to Nokia's official website, Pure UI features a minimalist design and a distinct appearance that prioritizes ease of use.
