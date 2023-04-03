Nokia unveils Pure UI for B2B, excludes HMD smartphones

Nokia has introduced a new user interface called Pure UI for its upcoming B2B and enterprise products, but it will not be available on Nokia smartphones produced by HMD Global. According to Nokia's official website, Pure UI features a minimalist design and a distinct appearance that prioritizes ease of use.

According to the brand, the design language of Nokia Pure UI is intended to be consistent, adaptable, and forward-thinking, with a sleek and minimalist look. The complete look is defined by various elements, starting from layouts and guidelines. The Nokia Pure typeface is a critical component of the new design and will be used throughout the UI.

New icons with adjustable stroke widths have been introduced in the Pure UI to cater to different display specifications and device functionalities. Additionally, smooth animations are used to attract user attention to specific elements.

Furthermore, Nokia has incorporated essential features that enable developers to create screens that have a consistent appearance with ease. The UI also includes a dark mode, which automatically adjusts the styles of symbols and components.

The Nokia Pure UI boasts of providing strong components suitable for creating intricate web-based dashboards. Moreover, the UI is designed to be adaptable from small wearable screens to large wall-mounted displays.

Earlier this year, Nokia updated its logo to a modern minimalistic design after many years of using a familiar logo. Recently, the brand released multiple smartphones, such as Nokia C32, Nokia C22, Nokia G22, Nokia C12, and Nokia C12 Pro.