Not Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos: Meet world's smartest CEO, Demis Hassabis
Demis Hassabis is the CEO of Google's backed DeepMind and ranks higher than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett, according to a recent report.
DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis was ranked as the smartest CEO in the world, even ahead of top global executives like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk, and even above DeepMind's parent company's Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai, according to a report by Preply.