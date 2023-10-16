DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis was ranked as the smartest CEO in the world, even ahead of top global executives like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk, and even above DeepMind's parent company's Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai, according to a report by Preply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report while noting DeepMind CEO's contribution said, "Hassabis, known for his dual expertise as an AI researcher and neuroscientist, has enriched his public discourses with a unique blend of knowledge."

Hassabis topped the rankings with a score of 87.33, followed by Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman with a score of 74.33 and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren E Buffett with a score of 74.

Notably, the report finds former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (5th sport, score of 71) and Meta platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg (8th spot, score of 69.67) to be smarter than the world's richest man, Elon Musk who has been ranked on the 16th spot with a score of 64.33.

How was the smartness of CEOs calculated? The online tutoring firm conducted an in-depth analysis of the public appearances of various chief executives and scored them out of a score of 100.

The intelligence of the CEOs was ranked based on five key characteristics - vocabulary breadth, textual readability, critical thinking, gauging the intricacy of sentence structures and speaker’s prowess in linking their dialogue with broader contexts.

The report noted that intelligence gauged in their study in not the sole determinant of success while leading a company.

“Each leader on this list, regardless of their score, has demonstrated distinct leadership qualities and has made noteworthy contributions to their respective sectors." the report added.

