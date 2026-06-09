Not even the iPhone 17 can run Apple's newest on-device AI models: Check eligibility list

Apple has done it once again. Another WWDC keynote is done and dusted with lofty AI promises, and now we are told that even one of the latest iPhone models will not be capable of running all the features.

After the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple quietly mentioned in a press release that some of the powerful on-device AI models powering features such as expressive voices and advanced dictation for Siri will only be available on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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The biggest travesty is that even the iPhone 17, which, by the way, is still the latest base iPhone, will not be able to run these features on-device. This is because Apple now requires at least 12GB of RAM on your iPhone, up from the 8GB requirement it had for on-device AI features until last year.

Notably, Apple has partnered with Google to use a custom Gemini model behind the latest Siri AI features, which could be one of the reasons for the increased RAM requirements, but we do not have any clarity on the issue just yet.

Also Read | How to get Apple's new Siri AI on your iPhone with the iOS 27 developer beta

This is also not the first time Apple has pulled off a move like this. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus users received a shock after WWDC 2024 when the company launched Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features, and excluded the newest base models from the list.

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However, the good news for iPad and MacBook users is that these on-device models will work perfectly on devices such as the iPad M4 and Mac M3.

You can check out the full list of compatible devices for the new on-device models, along with the devices that support iOS 27.

Platform Minimum requirement iPhone iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17 Pro Max iPad M4-powered iPad or newer with 12GB+ unified memory Mac M3-powered Mac or newer with 12GB+ unified memory Vision Pro Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip

Which iPhones support iOS 27? Apple has kept the iOS 27 eligibility list completely unchanged from last year. This means if your phone ran iOS 26, it should also run iOS 27.

The good news for older iPhone users is that even the phones that Apple has put in the so called ‘Vintage’ list like iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are now supported for iOS 27.

You can check out the full list of compatible iPhones below:

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Series Models iPhone 17 series iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17e iPhone 16 series iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 16e iPhone 15 series iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 iPhone 14 series iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 iPhone 13 series iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini iPhone 12 series iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini iPhone 11 series iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 iPhone SE iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation)

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in