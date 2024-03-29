'Not just Aai, Indian kids also saying 'AI' as their first word': PM Modi tells Bill Gates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed India's growth and development with Bill Gates, emphasizing the role of Artificial Intelligence. Modi humorously mentioned how some Indian kids are now saying 'AI' as their first word, showcasing the widespread use of AI in the country.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wherein the two discussed on range of topics pertaining to India's growth and development. Prime Minister Modi spoke on the role of Artificial Intelligence in today's time with the billionaire. PM Modi jokingly said that kids in India have become so advanced that they are saying ‘AI’ as their first word. "In India, we call mother ‘aai’ in most of the states and now some advanced kids are saying AI as their first word…it's a joke but aai and AI sound similar'.