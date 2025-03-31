Not just Ghibli-style art, ChatGPT 4o Image Generation can create a lot more; here’s what you can try

ChatGPT’s image generation feature has taken the internet by storm, as Ghibli-style art has become a trend people cannot forget and are not getting over easily. But do you wonder how powerful ChatGPT’s 4o Image Generation model is and what else it can help you create?

In its official blog post on March 25, 2025, the San Francisco-based company advocated that OpenAI will be able to develop more sophisticated, practical and highly functional images with its 4o Image Generation model.

What can you create with ChatGPT 4o Image Generation? Better text to images OpenAI noted in its blog post that, unlike older AI models that struggled with adding text to images, the GPT-4o can generate signs, labels, and messages with precision. This makes it perfect for creating posters, advertisements and educational materials, the AI platform said.

We tried creating a slide on photosynthesis for a school student (for education purposes only) based on the prompt. Here is how the result looks:

ChatGPT explains the photosynthesis process based on prompts using 4o Image Generation. (For education and testing purposes only)

Refined images based on prompts Not just the Ghibli, Pixar and comic-strip art, GPT-4o can create much more. It lets users refine their images through conversations based on prompts and given images. If you are designing a character for a video game or poster for your upcoming title, it can also help you achieve it. For example, you can tweak its look over multiple steps while keeping everything consistent. We tried creating a gaming poster from an image and further prompts, check out the crazy results.

Based on the image and further prompts, ChatGPT converted the image into a gaming poster, giving it the title 'Urban Fury'.

More objects, more detail Older AI models had trouble managing more than up to eight objects in one image. GPT-4o can handle up to 20, ensuring that even complex scenes stay organised and accurate, claims OpenAI.

Learns from uploaded images You can upload an image and GPT-4o will understand its details and use that knowledge to create something new. This is useful for designers, marketers, and anyone who wants to build on existing visuals. This can help you take your graphics to the next level, adding more layers of artistic touch or depth to it.

Smarter and more creative graphics GPT-4o has been trained on a huge collection of images and text, so it understands how pictures and words work together. Whether you need realistic photos, stylised art, or diagrams, it is claimed to deliver results with intelligence and creativity. We tried creating a logo for a hypothetical pizza joint, and you must check out the results.

ChatGPT creates a logo for a hypothetical pizza brand based out of Texas, with an Indian name.

What is next? While GPT-4o is a big step forward, OpenAI admits there is still room for improvement. The model sometimes struggles with very complex details, but future updates will aim to fix these issues.