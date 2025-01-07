Alongside the OnePlus 13, OnePlus is also launching a new colourway of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Here are the details

OnePlus 13 launch event is today, January 7, where the BBK-owned tech giant is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 series in India. However, the smartphone isn't the only thing that the brand is launching. There's also the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in a Sapphire Blue colour. That said, this isn't a new model—it's simply a new colour variant being launched to match the Midnight Ocean colourway of the OnePlus 13. The earbuds have been available for a while now, and here's all you need to know about them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue Colourway: Details Until now, OnePlus has offered the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in two colourways: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance, which are essentially shades of black and white. However, now with the OnePlus 13, there’s a brand new vegan leather finish in the Midnight Ocean colourway. OnePlus is launching a matching pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which will also feature a vegan leather finish on the outside. The buds themselves are also blue in colour, offering a dual-tone design.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Specifications And Price The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 currently retail for ₹11,999, and for this price, you get a solid set of specifications, including spatial audio with head tracking, up to 43 hours of battery life with the case, and Bluetooth 5.4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You get dual drivers with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. Plus, OnePlus also bundles the latest LDHC 5.0 audio tech with a 1Mbps bitrate and real-time adaptive noise cancellation up to 50 decibels.

Reports suggest that the special edition Sapphire Blue variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will likely be identical to the other colourways with the same feature set.