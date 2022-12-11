Not password! Google brings in 'passkeys' for Chrome users; Here's what it is2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 06:19 AM IST
- Passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors
American tech giant Google has brought in a new feature for its Chrome users. After going through a testing period in October, Google has made available ‘passkeys’ for Chroma users this week. Passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors.