Day after delaying by three months the implementation of a new privacy policy, WhatsApp on Sunday shared its own status on the Facebook-owned messaging app to assure users of its commitment to their privacy.

The popular messaging app seems to have felt jitters after several users migrated from its platform to a 'safer' messaging service Signal and Telegram.

WhatsApp users woke up to the four messages displayed on their status from a contact named 'Whatsapp'.

View Full Image WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversation as they are end-to-end encrypted, says company.

The first message on the status says: "We are committed to your privacy". The other three messages read: 'WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversation as they are end-to-end encrypted', 'WhatsApp can't see your shared location', and 'WhatsApp doesn't share your contacts with Facebook'.

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy till 15 May

The social media platform has delayed by three months the implementation of a new privacy policy that has faced massive backlash with tens of millions of its users moving from the platform to rivals like Signal and Telegram.

Initially, the policy change was scheduled to come into effect on 8 February. However, the firm has clarified that the update does not affect data sharing with Facebook with regard to personal conversations or other profile information and only addresses business chats in the event a user converses with a company's customer service platform through WhatsApp.

In a series of tweets, the company confirmed that it is pushing back the date from February 8, 2021, to May, for now. "No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8, and we'll be moving back our business plans until after May," WhatsApp said.

"We've heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There''s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

It further added: "WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages. It''s why we don't keep logs of who everyone''s messaging or calling. We also can't see your shared location and we don't share your contacts with Facebook."

