It further added: "WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages. It''s why we don't keep logs of who everyone''s messaging or calling. We also can't see your shared location and we don't share your contacts with Facebook."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}