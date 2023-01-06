Not upgraded to Windows 11 yet? Here’s why you must update soon

Not upgraded to Windows 11 yet? Here’s why you must update soon2 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- Microsoft originally withdrew the security support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in 2020.
Microsoft will soon end support for all editions of Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2. If you are still running Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 versions on your computer, it is advisable that you should update to Windows 11.
Microsoft originally withdrew the security support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 three years back. However, some users who have purchased Microsoft's Extended Security Update program are still able to use these operating systems. The company is now reminding its customers that it will end support for Windows Server 2012 for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. While the extended support for all editions of Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 will end on October 10.
“Microsoft will not be offering an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 8.1. Continuing to use Windows 8.1 after January 10, 2023, may increase an organization's exposure to security risks or impact its ability to meet compliance obligations," said Microsoft.
"After this date, these products will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or online technical content updates," it added.
Readers must note that January 10 is also the release date of the Microsoft Edge 109 – the browser’s last version with support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. While the browser will continue to work on these versions, however, it will not be eligible for security update, making it vulnerable to bugs and security issues.
"For on-premises servers, customers can use Azure Arc to receive automated/scheduled ESU updates and installation as well as the security and governance capabilities in Azure," Microsoft said.
It is advisable for Windows laptop users to upgrade to Windows 11. The update comes with multiple improvements and features. It also brings support for Android apps via its Microsoft Store. To update your system to the latest Windows version, go to Settings and click on Windows Update. Here, select ‘Check for updates’ and then click on Download to download Windows 11.
