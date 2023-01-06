Not upgraded to Windows 11 yet? Here’s why you must update soon

Microsoft originally withdrew the security support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 three years back. However, some users who have purchased Microsoft's Extended Security Update program are still able to use these operating systems. The company is now reminding its customers that it will end support for Windows Server 2012 for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. While the extended support for all editions of Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 will end on October 10.