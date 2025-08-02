NotebookLM might be Google’s coolest AI tool yet: Here are 7 features you’ll actually want to use

Google has been aggressive with its AI launches this year and has kept OpenAI and others in the AI field on their toes with the latest Gemini model announcements. However, Google's AI strategy is not just about bringing newer and newer features to Gemini. There are other AI-powered products the tech giant is working on quietly in the background. One Google AI tool that almost always slips under the radar is NotebookLM, the company's research and note-taking tool, which continues to earn praise on social media.

NotebookLM first started under the codename ‘Project Tailwind’ inside Google before the company unveiled it at the I/O 2023 conference. While the AI tool received great reviews from users, Google's focus on Gemini meant that NotebookLM didn't always have the company's full attention. This year, however, things have changed for good. Google has not only announced an Android and iOS app for NotebookLM in May but has also introduced more novel features like video overviews.

Project Tailwind

In case you don't know about NotebookLM, here's a look at its top features.

Top NotebookLM features you should know 1) Ability to upload sources Unlike a traditional chatbot like Gemini or ChatGPT, users have the ability to upload various types of sources in their ‘Notebook’ in the app. These sources can include PDFs, Google Docs, Slides, website links, YouTube videos, audio files, and markdown files.

The uploaded content then acts as the knowledge base for NotebookLM, which the AI analyzes to answer user queries in natural language. Since NotebookLM does not rely on generic or external information like other AI chatbots, it stays grounded in context and reduces the chances of hallucinations or factual errors.

2) Multi-source integration Users are not limited to a single source in NotebookLM. They can upload multiple file formats together, allowing the AI to pull information across different types of content and provide more informed summaries and responses.

3) AI-generated insights NotebookLM goes beyond basic summarisation. It can generate insights, identify trends, and suggest new ideas by drawing connections across the documents uploaded by the user.

4) Acts as a study guide NotebookLM is an excellent study companion. It can summarise lengthy PDFs or slides and generate FAQs, quizzes, key terms, and more from the material. Users can also create and organise manual notes within the notebook. This helps students revisit topics by reviewing both AI-generated and personal notes while using the in-built study tools for better understanding.

5) Turn boring topics into podcasts Perhaps the standout feature of NotebookLM is its ability to turn dry or complex topics—like a product guide or a policy document—into audio overviews. These are styled like a two-person podcast, making the content more engaging. Imagine uploading Plato's Republic or Bertrand Russell's History of Western Philosophy and listening to it as a podcast-style dialogue.

Audio overviews in NotebookLM

6) Video overviews Much like the audio overviews, Google recently rolled out video overviews for NotebookLM. This feature converts source material into AI-narrated slideshows or explainer videos. The AI pulls in images, diagrams, quotes, and figures from the original content. Users can also add custom visuals to highlight key points more effectively.