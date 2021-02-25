Nothing , a new London based consumer technology company, announced today the appointment of Manu Sharma, as its Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India. Manu will be driving the growth, business development & operations for Nothing in India.

Manu has spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard in India. He will be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for the brand, as well as setting up the India office.

“I am thrilled to welcome Manu as part of the growing Nothing team. He is an experienced business leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of the consumer technology industry in India. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role for our growth in India. " said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing.

"I am very excited to be part of Nothing’s journey. Carl’s vision is inspiring and I am confident that Nothing will have a meaningful impact on the consumer technology market in India and around the world," said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

Nothing is a privately held company and has raised $22 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including; Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

The company recently announced Teenage Engineering as their partners. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the category of products that they will be introducing. However, their partnership with Teenage Engineering gives us a hint that the products will be related to the audio field.

