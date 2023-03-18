Nothing CEO Carl Pei lists advantages of Nothing Phone (1) over Pixel 6a2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM IST
- Nothing CEO Carl Pei said “I find it odd that Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to the Pixel 6a. It's a good device, but has a completely different positioning and value proposition.”
While Nothing is working on its second smartphone – Nothing Phone (2), the company’s first phone – Nothing Phone (1) continues to be in news. This time on microblogging site Twitter when a user named Yidi Reiss asked CEO Carl Pei how Nothing Phone (1) is a better device than Google Pixel 6a.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×