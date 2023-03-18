While Nothing is working on its second smartphone – Nothing Phone (2), the company’s first phone – Nothing Phone (1) continues to be in news. This time on microblogging site Twitter when a user named Yidi Reiss asked CEO Carl Pei how Nothing Phone (1) is a better device than Google Pixel 6a.

For those unaware, Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6a are popular mid-range phones that can easily be purchased below ₹30,000 in India. While Pixel 6a comes powered by Google Tensor chipset, the latter runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor.

“Other than the glyph interface, how would you say it is better than the pixel 6a? Just curious since from what I understand that are priced similarly," asked Reiss.

Replying to him, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said “I find it odd that Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to the Pixel 6a. It's a good device, but has a completely different positioning and value proposition."

He goes on to say that ‘6a is Pixel's entry level smartphone’, while ‘Phone (1) is our flagship smartphone’. He further adds that the bill of material (BOM) cost to build the Phone (1) is significantly higher than 6a.

In the post, he further lists some advantages of the Phone (1) ‘for the sake of argument’. Here’s what he said

- Symmetrical bezels around the screen vs. a large chin on the 6a. This is very satisfying for those who demand good design.

- Gorilla Glass 5 vs. plastic back side, again feels way more premium.

- Better processor for faster performance.

- Way better camera hardware, although we have some catching up to do with them on software.

- 120Hz vs. 60Hz display refresh rate for a noticeable difference in smoothness when scrolling.

- Noticeably bigger screen, 6.55" vs. 6.1", for better media consumption.

- I prefer Nothing OS to Pure Android from an aesthetics and optimization/polish/finesse perspective, although both are nice.

- Faster wired charging and support for wireless charging which doesn't exist on the 6a.