Nothing CEO Carl Pei takes a jibe at JBL for copying Nothing Ear (Stick) design

Nothing CEO Carl Pei takes a jibe at JBL for copying Nothing Ear (Stick) design2 min read . 11:06 AM IST
- Nothing introduced its first product – Nothing Ear (1) in 2021. The company launched its first smartphone with transparent design in 2022.
There is nothing new if a consumer technology brand is found copying the design of a product of a rival’s product. It has happened in the past and will probably continue to happen. In a latest, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has mocked JBL for copying the transparent design of Nothing Ear (Stick).
There is nothing new if a consumer technology brand is found copying the design of a product of a rival’s product. It has happened in the past and will probably continue to happen. In a latest, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has mocked JBL for copying the transparent design of Nothing Ear (Stick).
In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Pei shared an image of JBL's new TWS earbuds featuring the transparent design. The image was captioned ‘JB-L’, a play on the company’s name.
In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Pei shared an image of JBL's new TWS earbuds featuring the transparent design. The image was captioned ‘JB-L’, a play on the company’s name.
Twitteratis, as always, did not shy away from expressing their opinion on the post. While some criticized Pei and pointed out how Nothing Phone (1) looks similar to iPhones, others praised Pei’s post.
Twitteratis, as always, did not shy away from expressing their opinion on the post. While some criticized Pei and pointed out how Nothing Phone (1) looks similar to iPhones, others praised Pei’s post.
“Looks like the guy has patent on transparent tech? If anyone ever builds something transparent he’s gonna say oh they copied from us, lol," replied one user.
“Looks like the guy has patent on transparent tech? If anyone ever builds something transparent he’s gonna say oh they copied from us, lol," replied one user.
“Okay and the Phone (1) looks like a transparent iPhone. What are we doing here, Carl?," wrote another. “Don't you have the same design as airpods Pro and phone 1 a similar of iPhone? then why point it out to others?," said a user.
“Okay and the Phone (1) looks like a transparent iPhone. What are we doing here, Carl?," wrote another. “Don't you have the same design as airpods Pro and phone 1 a similar of iPhone? then why point it out to others?," said a user.
“Don’t understand your theory of posting when someone copies your style. More than them you have only copied others design. What’s the use of pointing it out when others did ? It looks cringe man," replied a Twitter user.
“Don’t understand your theory of posting when someone copies your style. More than them you have only copied others design. What’s the use of pointing it out when others did ? It looks cringe man," replied a Twitter user.
Some users pointed out how transparent design has existed before Nothing launched its earbuds and smartphone. “JBL Tune 225TWS ghost edition were released 2 years ago. Try again!," said one user. “Ehm…what about HTC U12+?," wrote another.
Some users pointed out how transparent design has existed before Nothing launched its earbuds and smartphone. “JBL Tune 225TWS ghost edition were released 2 years ago. Try again!," said one user. “Ehm…what about HTC U12+?," wrote another.
“When other starts copying or getting inspired from you, means you have done something good," write one user supporting Carl Pei. “It seems you r on a right path," said another.
“When other starts copying or getting inspired from you, means you have done something good," write one user supporting Carl Pei. “It seems you r on a right path," said another.
Nothing introduced its first product – Nothing Ear (1) in 2021. The company launched its first smartphone with transparent design last year. In the same year, Nothing Ear (Stick) also made its debut.
Nothing introduced its first product – Nothing Ear (1) in 2021. The company launched its first smartphone with transparent design last year. In the same year, Nothing Ear (Stick) also made its debut.