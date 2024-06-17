In a buzz-worthy social media reveal, Nothing CEO Carl Pei gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming Nothing OS 3.0 on Saturday. Known for the company's innovative marketing tactics, Pei's latest "leak" introduced several exciting features and hinted at a September announcement for the third major update to their smartphone operating system.

Nothing OS 3.0 is set to include customizable lock screens with integrated widgets, adding a new level of personalization for users. Another intriguing addition is a dot animation feature, briefly hinted at in a separate post. Although Pei confirmed the September release, he did not specify an exact date.

On X, Pei shared images showcasing the new lock screen customization options. With evident enthusiasm, he captioned the images, “Sorry in advance to the team for this leak... but I'm too excited!" This post is one of many playful teasers Pei has shared, building anticipation for Nothing's new products and features. In a previous stunt before the Nothing Phone 2a launch, Pei changed his X handle to ‘Carl Bhai’.

The images displayed three different lock screen configurations, highlighting unique customization options. The first showed the default lock screen with a clock, date, and quick access buttons. The second, available with Nothing OS 3.0, revealed a "Clock + Widget" option featuring three widgets: weather, quick action shortcut, and date, all styled in Nothing's distinctive dot matrix font.

The third configuration, labeled “Expanded Widget Area," presented a larger analog clock along with the day and date, occupying the space of the previous clock. This setup also included widgets for quick actions, weather updates, and contacts, offering users more information directly on their lock screens.

In a separate post, Pei alluded to a Dot Animation feature, which is composed of three layers: the input image, a live interaction layer, and the final output. Although he did not provide details on its functionality or applications, this feature is expected to enrich the user experience with interactive visuals.

Pei concluded his reveal by teasing the upcoming announcement in September, saying, “Will stop now to leave some magic for the announcement in September."

