Nothing CEO Carl Pei teases exciting features in upcoming Nothing OS 3.0. All you need to know
In a buzz-worthy social media reveal, Nothing CEO Carl Pei gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming Nothing OS 3.0 on Saturday. Known for the company's innovative marketing tactics, Pei's latest "leak" introduced several exciting features and hinted at a September announcement for the third major update to their smartphone operating system.