‘Let me know if you need any more product help’: Carl Pei to Tim Cook after Nothing's creative head joins Apple

Carl Pei, the outspoken CEO and co-founder of tech startup Nothing, took to social media to congratulate former colleague Mladen M. Hoyss on his new role at Apple, but not without a tongue-in-cheek remark directed at Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Congrats dude, proud of you! @tim_cook, let me know if you need any more product help,” Pei posted on his official X account, shortly after Hoyss shared an image of Apple’s iconic logo alongside the caption: “New beginning @Apple”.

Hoyss, a Berlin-based software designer, has been instrumental in crafting the distinctive visual and user interface identity of Nothing’s products. His contributions have been key to helping the London-headquartered brand stand out in a competitive landscape dominated by industry heavyweights such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple and Xiaomi.

Known for his innovative approach to UI/UX design, Hoyss played a pivotal role in establishing Nothing’s software aesthetics, which have been widely praised for their minimalism and clean user experience. His departure marks a significant shift, not just for Nothing, but also for the broader tech community, which has kept a close eye on the startup’s rapid rise.

Pei’s congratulatory message, while positive on the surface, carried a subtle jab, seemingly a nod to Apple’s interest in Nothing’s design talent. His comment referencing “product help” can be interpreted as a sly reminder of Nothing’s growing influence, and perhaps a suggestion that the Silicon Valley giant might be looking to younger companies for creative inspiration.

Though Pei has never shied away from making bold statements or challenging industry norms, this latest exchange highlights the increasing competition between legacy players and emerging disruptors. Whether intended as playful banter or a calculated PR move, Pei’s post has once again stirred conversation around Nothing’s place in the tech world and Apple’s recognition of rising talent beyond its own ecosystem.