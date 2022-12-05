Nothing CEO has a ‘bad news’ for its fans1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:07 PM IST
- Sharing in a post on Twitter, Pei said that the Nothing Phone (2) is not launching anytime soon
Nothing launched its first device - Ear (1) wireless earbuds in July, 2021. A year later, the company announced its first smartphone – Phone (1) in July earlier this year. The smartphone is highly admired for its unique design, features and aggressive pricing. While fans are eagerly waiting for the second-generation Nothing smartphone, the company’s CEO Carl Pei has a ‘bad news’ for them.