Nothing launched its first device - Ear (1) wireless earbuds in July, 2021. A year later, the company announced its first smartphone – Phone (1) in July earlier this year. The smartphone is highly admired for its unique design, features and aggressive pricing. While fans are eagerly waiting for the second-generation Nothing smartphone, the company’s CEO Carl Pei has a ‘bad news’ for them.

Sharing in a post on Twitter, Pei said that the Phone (2) is not launching anytime soon and that the company does not plan to bring dozen devices a year. Instead, Nothing Phone (1) is its ‘main focus’ and is planning to bring ‘something great’ with Android 13.

Here’s what Carl Pei said

“Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon. We're focused on doing a few things well, and won't churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone (1) is our main focus. We're cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond."

As mentioned above, Nothing Phone (1) was launched in July this year. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹32,999 for the base model – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The handset comes with an innovative Glyph interface where distinct light patterns on the rear alert users about incoming calls, app alerts, charging status, and other information. The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.

Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei was asked to review the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Giving an honest review of the device, the CEO said that iPhone 14 Pro is ‘one of the best high end smartphones’ in the market. He also admitted that he is a fan of the device. Comparing the phone’s camera with the one on Nothing Phone (1), he admits that iPhone 14 Pro has one of the best cameras but says that Nothing Phone (1) is ‘also really capable’.