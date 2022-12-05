Nothing CEO has a ‘bad news’ for its fans

As mentioned above, Nothing Phone (1) was launched in July this year. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹32,999 for the base model – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The handset comes with an innovative Glyph interface where distinct light patterns on the rear alert users about incoming calls, app alerts, charging status, and other information. The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.