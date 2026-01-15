Nothing confirms its first India flagship store in Bengaluru: All you need to know

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
UK-based technology company Nothing has officially confirmed plans to open its first flagship store in India, selecting Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the location. While the company has not shared a specific launch date, it said the store will open in the near future.
Nothing said the upcoming flagship outlet will offer a dedicated space where customers can interact closely with its products and design philosophy. Visitors will be able to try out the brand’s smartphones, true wireless stereo earbuds and other devices before making a purchase.
According to Gadgets360, the company added that the store will allow consumers to evaluate aspects such as design, comfort and everyday usability in person. This approach is aimed at creating a more engaging retail experience compared with buying solely through online platforms or third-party retailers.
The Bengaluru store will become Nothing’s second flagship location worldwide. Currently, the company operates a single brand-owned store on Peter Street in Soho, London. The decision to expand its physical retail presence into India underlines the market’s growing significance for the brand.
India has emerged as a key focus area for Nothing, with the company regularly launching new products and hosting local drop events. Its commitment has also been reinforced through CMF, its sub-brand, which became a legally incorporated and independent entity in India in December 2025 and is now headquartered in the country.
With the opening of its first Indian flagship store, Nothing appears to be strengthening its long-term strategy for growth in one of its most important global markets.
