Nothing confirms its first India flagship store in Bengaluru: All you need to know

UK-based technology company Nothing has officially confirmed plans to open its first flagship store in India, selecting Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the location. While the company has not shared a specific launch date, it said the store will open in the near future.
Nothing said the upcoming flagship outlet will offer a dedicated space where customers can interact closely with its products and design philosophy. Visitors will be able to try out the brand’s smartphones, true wireless stereo earbuds and other devices before making a purchase.
According to Gadgets360, the company added that the store will allow consumers to evaluate aspects such as design, comfort and everyday usability in person. This approach is aimed at creating a more engaging retail experience compared with buying solely through online platforms or third-party retailers.
The Bengaluru store will become Nothing’s second flagship location worldwide. Currently, the company operates a single brand-owned store on Peter Street in Soho, London. The decision to expand its physical retail presence into India underlines the market’s growing significance for the brand.
India has emerged as a key focus area for Nothing, with the company regularly launching new products and hosting local drop events. Its commitment has also been reinforced through CMF, its sub-brand, which became a legally incorporated and independent entity in India in December 2025 and is now headquartered in the country.
With the opening of its first Indian flagship store, Nothing appears to be strengthening its long-term strategy for growth in one of its most important global markets.