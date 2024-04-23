Nothing data leak: Smartphone maker says ‘vulnerability’ hit community members' data. Here's what was compromised
UK-based smartphone brand Nothing, led by Carl Pei, confirms 'vulnerability' impacting email addresses of community members. Report suggests data breach risk. No personal data compromised. Nothing took immediate action to address the issue and enhance security features.
Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand led by Carl Pei, has confirmed that it had discovered a ‘vulnerability’ that impacted the email addresses belonging to its community members. Notably, a recent report by Android Authority stated that Nothing may have suffered a data breach, which put the data of several community profiles at risk.