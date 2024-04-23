UK-based smartphone brand Nothing, led by Carl Pei, confirms 'vulnerability' impacting email addresses of community members. Report suggests data breach risk. No personal data compromised. Nothing took immediate action to address the issue and enhance security features.

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand led by Carl Pei, has confirmed that it had discovered a 'vulnerability' that impacted the email addresses belonging to its community members. Notably, a recent report by Android Authority stated that Nothing may have suffered a data breach, which put the data of several community profiles at risk.

The data relating to Nothing community members was spotted via a text file-sharing website that included publicly available information like usernames, display names, join dates, comment counts, last-seen information, forum profile permissions, and more. However, the report also states that the data dump also included data that isn't in the public domain, including email addresses linked to community member profiles and profile suspension fields.

Nothing admitted the issue in a statement shared with LiveMint, but stated that the ‘vulnerability’ only affected email addresses belonging to community members. No personal information like passwords, names or payment information was compromised, it said.

"In December 2022, Nothing discovered a vulnerability, which impacted email addresses belonging to community members at the time. No names, personal addresses, passwords, or payment information were compromised. Upon this discovery nearly a year and half ago, Nothing took immediate action to remedy the situation and bolster its security features," Nothing said in its statement.

Nothing, however, did not share details on exactly how this information was leaked online. The Android Authority report does speculate that the data leak may have occurred due to an exposed API, or it could be an export file from the Nothing Community forum management software.

In other Nothing-related news, the smartphone maker rolled out Nothing Os 2.5.5 to Nothing Phone (2) users, which allows them to start up a voice conversation with ChatGPT. The new update also rolls out ChatGPT widgets, that help users launch different modes of the chatbot from the home screen.

