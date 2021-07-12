Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have appeared on Flipkart with the launch date and surprisingly the price. The wireless earbuds will be launched on July 27 and will retail for ₹5,999 via Flipkart in India. It is an unusual move for a company to reveal the price of its product a fortnight before launch.

Another thing of note with the Indian price for Nothing Ear 1 is that it is significantly lower than that in other markets. Details shared earlier by the Nothing founder Carl Pei had revealed that the earbuds would be priced at $99 ( ₹7,383), €99 ( ₹8,754) and £99 ( ₹10,229).

The former OnePlus director had also mentioned that Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will compete against Apple's AirPods Pro, which retail at ₹24,900, and run features similar to it, like active noise cancellation.

At this price, Nothing Ear 1 would even undercut most iterations of Samsung Galaxy Buds available in India. Instead it will go up against mid-range offerings from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Noise, and such. The feature set, once it is revealed, might put the Nothing Ear 1 in league with some affordable Sony, Samsung or JBL earbuds.

There is not much known about the exact specifications of the Nothing Ear 1. The only confirmed feature is a transparent case that will definitely set it apart from the competition.

