Home >Technology >News >Nothing Ear 1 to launch in India on July 27 with 5,999 price tag

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have appeared on Flipkart with the launch date and surprisingly the price. The wireless earbuds will be launched on July 27 and will retail for 5,999 via Flipkart in India. It is an unusual move for a company to reveal the price of its product a fortnight before launch.

Another thing of note with the Indian price for Nothing Ear 1 is that it is significantly lower than that in other markets. Details shared earlier by the Nothing founder Carl Pei had revealed that the earbuds would be priced at $99 ( 7,383), €99 ( 8,754) and £99 ( 10,229).

The former OnePlus director had also mentioned that Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will compete against Apple's AirPods Pro, which retail at 24,900, and run features similar to it, like active noise cancellation.

At this price, Nothing Ear 1 would even undercut most iterations of Samsung Galaxy Buds available in India. Instead it will go up against mid-range offerings from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Noise, and such. The feature set, once it is revealed, might put the Nothing Ear 1 in league with some affordable Sony, Samsung or JBL earbuds.

There is not much known about the exact specifications of the Nothing Ear 1. The only confirmed feature is a transparent case that will definitely set it apart from the competition.

