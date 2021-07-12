Nothing Ear 1 to launch in India on July 27 with 5,999 price tag

Nothing Ear 1 to launch in India on July 27 with ₹5,999 price tag1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
Nothing Ear 1 price has been revealed two weeks before launch; it has been priced significantly lower in India than other markets
Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have appeared on Flipkart with the launch date and surprisingly the price. The wireless earbuds will be launched on July 27 and will retail for ₹5,999 via Flipkart in India. It is an unusual move for a company to reveal the price of its product a fortnight before launch.
Another thing of note with the Indian price for Nothing Ear 1 is that it is significantly lower than that in other markets. Details shared earlier by the Nothing founder Carl Pei had revealed that the earbuds would be priced at $99 ( ₹7,383), €99 ( ₹8,754) and £99 ( ₹10,229).
At this price, Nothing Ear 1 would even undercut most iterations of Samsung Galaxy Buds available in India. Instead it will go up against mid-range offerings from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Noise, and such. The feature set, once it is revealed, might put the Nothing Ear 1 in league with some affordable Sony, Samsung or JBL earbuds.
There is not much known about the exact specifications of the Nothing Ear 1. The only confirmed feature is a transparent case that will definitely set it apart from the competition.
