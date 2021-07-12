Nothing Ear 1 to launch in India on July 27 with 5,999 price tag

At this price, Nothing Ear 1 would even undercut most iterations of Samsung Galaxy Buds available in India. Instead it will go up against mid-range offerings from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Noise, and such. The feature set, once it is revealed, might put the Nothing Ear 1 in league with some affordable Sony, Samsung or JBL earbuds.

