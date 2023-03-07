Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22: Everything we know about the earphones

Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22: Everything we know about the earphones2 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Nothing's fourth offering the Ear(2) will be launched globally on March 22 at 8:30 pm
Nothing's fourth offering the Ear(2) will be launched globally on March 22 at 8:30 pm
Car Pei headed Nothing has announced the global launch of its second generation of truly wireless earphones called Nothing Ear(2). The new earphones will be launched on March 22 at 8:30 pm and could soon be available via Flipkart in India.
Car Pei headed Nothing has announced the global launch of its second generation of truly wireless earphones called Nothing Ear(2). The new earphones will be launched on March 22 at 8:30 pm and could soon be available via Flipkart in India.
Nothing confirmed the launch date of the earphone via its Twitter handle, it wrote, “When (1) becomes (2). 22 March, 15:00 GMT. Get ready for Ear (2).https://nothing.tech"
Nothing confirmed the launch date of the earphone via its Twitter handle, it wrote, “When (1) becomes (2). 22 March, 15:00 GMT. Get ready for Ear (2).https://nothing.tech"
Also Read: Nothing Phone (2) processor accidentally revealed, to be powered by THIS chipset
Also Read: Nothing Phone (2) processor accidentally revealed, to be powered by THIS chipset
Notably, Ear(1) was the first product launched by the UK-based electronics brand back in July 2021. The company then went on to launch the widely popular Nothing Phone (1) in July, 2022 and Nothing Ear (Stick) in October of the same year.
Notably, Ear(1) was the first product launched by the UK-based electronics brand back in July 2021. The company then went on to launch the widely popular Nothing Phone (1) in July, 2022 and Nothing Ear (Stick) in October of the same year.
Nothing has been successful in keeping the specifications of their new TWS device under wraps revealing nothing more than the transparent case of the Ear(2) along with an insect. However, Nothing has claimed that the new earbuds will offer 'Better sound', ‘Better clarity’ and will be just better.
Nothing has been successful in keeping the specifications of their new TWS device under wraps revealing nothing more than the transparent case of the Ear(2) along with an insect. However, Nothing has claimed that the new earbuds will offer 'Better sound', ‘Better clarity’ and will be just better.
Reportedly, the new earbuds will come with a personalized active noise cancellation (ANC) which will allow users to adjust the noise cancellation levels according to their comfort and in turn give provide more control to the end user.
Reportedly, the new earbuds will come with a personalized active noise cancellation (ANC) which will allow users to adjust the noise cancellation levels according to their comfort and in turn give provide more control to the end user.
Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pei takes a jibe at JBL for copying Nothing Ear (Stick) design
Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pei takes a jibe at JBL for copying Nothing Ear (Stick) design
Another feature that could come to the TWS is Dual connectivity, this feature could allow users to connect to multiple devices at once while also providing the support to switch between different devices. It could prove to be super useful for individuals who use multiple devices like smartphones, pc, tablets etc at once.
Another feature that could come to the TWS is Dual connectivity, this feature could allow users to connect to multiple devices at once while also providing the support to switch between different devices. It could prove to be super useful for individuals who use multiple devices like smartphones, pc, tablets etc at once.
Nothing could also provide users the ability to customize their music listening experience using an Advanced EQ option and the ability to track the earphones using a Find Earbuds feature.
Nothing could also provide users the ability to customize their music listening experience using an Advanced EQ option and the ability to track the earphones using a Find Earbuds feature.
The pricing of earbuds remains unclear, but if the pricing of the Nothing Ear (1) is anything to go by, its successor should also be priced in the sub-10k range.
The pricing of earbuds remains unclear, but if the pricing of the Nothing Ear (1) is anything to go by, its successor should also be priced in the sub-10k range.