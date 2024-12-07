Nothing Gallery app leak reveals fresh new features ahead of Nothing OS 3.0 launch
Nothing, a London-based tech company, is preparing to release Nothing OS 3.0, which will include a new Gallery app designed to improve image viewing with AI features.
London-based Nothing has relied heavily on its design and software to differentiate itself in a world of similar-looking phones dominated by Chinese companies. The Carl Pei-led company unveiled the latest version of its operating system, Nothing OS 3.0, back in September and a stable release is likely to hit all eligible phones soon.