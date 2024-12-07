London-based Nothing has relied heavily on its design and software to differentiate itself in a world of similar-looking phones dominated by Chinese companies. The Carl Pei-led company unveiled the latest version of its operating system, Nothing OS 3.0, back in September and a stable release is likely to hit all eligible phones soon.

I tested the Nothing OS 2.0 during my CMF Phone 1 review and, as I noted there, the phone was a lot faster than probably any other phone in this segment. The main reason for this is that the Nothing OS is lightweight and free of ads and bloatware but still manages to remain feature-rich. One persistent problem for me, however, was the lack of a dedicated Nothing gallery app, even as the competition continues to use AI to refine the image viewing experience.

While Google Photos isn't necessarily a bad option either, one tends to miss out on the whole package when using the free version of the app. Nothing is attempting to address these issues with its Gallery app and support for its own set of AI features. The new app should be part of the Nothing OS 3.0 update when it arrives later this month.

However, ahead of the official rollout of Nothing OS 3.0, the good folks at Android Authority got their hands on the Nothing Gallery app and gave us a glimpse of what it has to offer.

