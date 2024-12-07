Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 15:57:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.25 0.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.75 3.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.10 0.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.25 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 471.25 0.79%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Nothing Gallery app leak reveals fresh new features ahead of Nothing OS 3.0 launch
BackBack

Nothing Gallery app leak reveals fresh new features ahead of Nothing OS 3.0 launch

Aman Gupta

Nothing, a London-based tech company, is preparing to release Nothing OS 3.0, which will include a new Gallery app designed to improve image viewing with AI features.

Nothing Gallery app is likely to be rolled out with Nothing OS 3.0Premium
Nothing Gallery app is likely to be rolled out with Nothing OS 3.0

London-based Nothing has relied heavily on its design and software to differentiate itself in a world of similar-looking phones dominated by Chinese companies. The Carl Pei-led company unveiled the latest version of its operating system, Nothing OS 3.0, back in September and a stable release is likely to hit all eligible phones soon.

I tested the Nothing OS 2.0 during my CMF Phone 1 review and, as I noted there, the phone was a lot faster than probably any other phone in this segment. The main reason for this is that the Nothing OS is lightweight and free of ads and bloatware but still manages to remain feature-rich. One persistent problem for me, however, was the lack of a dedicated Nothing gallery app, even as the competition continues to use AI to refine the image viewing experience.

While Google Photos isn't necessarily a bad option either, one tends to miss out on the whole package when using the free version of the app. Nothing is attempting to address these issues with its Gallery app and support for its own set of AI features. The new app should be part of the Nothing OS 3.0 update when it arrives later this month.

However, ahead of the official rollout of Nothing OS 3.0, the good folks at Android Authority got their hands on the Nothing Gallery app and gave us a glimpse of what it has to offer.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aman Gupta
Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue