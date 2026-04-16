Nothing launches the ultimate Android-to-Mac transfer app, quietly takes it down hours later

Nothing launched its Warp app for cross-platform file sharing on Wednesday. However, just hours after the launch of the app, it has completely gone off the radar: its listing on the Play Store is gone, as is the Chrome extension and the blog post by the company announcing the launch.

Upon opening the Nothing announcement post, one is greeted with an error message reading 'This page doesn't exist.' along with a picture of co-founder Akis Evangelis. While clicking on the Chrome extension link returns the message, ‘This item is not available’.

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Nothing blog announcing Warp launch

We have reached out to Nothing for comment on the sudden disappearance of the Warp app. This story will be updated if and when the company responds.

What did Warp do? Before its sudden disappearance from all digital stores, Nothing had positioned Warp as an "early community project" and indicated plans to build the tool further based on user feedback.

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The AirDrop-like app allowed users to share files, links, images, and clipboard text from their Nothing Phone to devices running on macOS, Windows, or Linux. The company claimed the app removes the need for email, third-party messaging apps, or cables, allowing everything to transfer seamlessly in both directions within seconds.

For the app to work, users needed to install the Nothing Warp app on their phone along with the accompanying extension on their Mac, Windows, or Linux device. Nothing said that the feature required both devices to use the same Google account for the transfer process to begin.

The Nothing Warp menu, meanwhile, appeared directly in the Android share menu alongside options like Quick Share. The feature used Google Drive as a bridge where the data from both devices was temporarily transferred to the user's own Google Drive, meaning it did not travel to Nothing's servers.

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Notably, this is not the first time that Nothing has pulled down an app from the Play Store. Back in 2023, the company had launched its Nothing Chats app to bring iMessage to Android. However, the London-based smartphone maker had to pull down the app within hours of its launch. The company later said in a post on X that the app was taken down ‘to fix several bugs.’

While Nothing said it was delaying the launch, the Chats app never saw the light of day again. With Nothing Warp appearing to follow a similar trajectory, a statement from the company may be just around the corner as well.