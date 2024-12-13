Nothing has launched the Open Beta for its OS 3.0 update on Phone 2a Plus, featuring enhancements like customizable home screens, AI-powered Smart Drawer, improved camera performance and better multitasking.

Nothing has officially launched the first Open Beta of its Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Phone (2a) Plus, inviting users globally to test new features ahead of the full release later this month. The update, based on Android 15, introduces a host of visual and functional enhancements aimed at improving the overall user experience.

According to the Nothing blog post, one of the standout features of the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is the revamped home and lock screen customisation. Users can now directly edit the lock screen by long-pressing it, offering more options to personalise their devices with new clock faces, fonts, and layouts. The clock widget itself has also been updated, providing a fresh design to match the phone’s aesthetic.

Artificial intelligence plays a major role in the updated Smart Drawer, which now automatically categorises apps based on usage patterns. This makes it easier to locate apps, and users can pin their most-used apps at the top of the drawer for quicker access.

Camera improvements are another highlight of the update. HDR processing time has been significantly reduced, allowing users to capture high-quality photos faster. The camera app now launches more swiftly when using the widget, and low-light performance has been enhanced. The zoom slider has also been refined for a smoother experience.

Multitasking capabilities have also been improved, with pop-up views now easier to move and resize. Users can also pin them to the edge of the screen for added convenience.

Additionally, the new auto-archive feature helps users manage storage by freeing up space without deleting apps.

Other notable features include partial screen sharing, secure screen recording, and a revamped setup wizard. There are also new animations for fingerprint recognition and charging, in Nothing’s signature dot matrix style. Quick settings have been revamped, providing more functionality, while predictive back animations enhance app navigation.

The Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is now available for download, with users encouraged to provide feedback ahead of the final release, as per the Nothing blog post.